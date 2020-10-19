Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,674 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.60. 47,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

