Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $16.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,556.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

