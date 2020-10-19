Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 35,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 1.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.74. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

