Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,467 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Eaton by 5.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Eaton by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Eaton by 28.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,010. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

