Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,467 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,010. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $111.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.