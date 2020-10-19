Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.80. 139,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

