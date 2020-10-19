Founders Capital Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.43. The company had a trading volume of 212,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

