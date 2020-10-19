Founders Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker makes up 0.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in J M Smucker by 2,544.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $26,599,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in J M Smucker by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 32.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.72. 9,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

