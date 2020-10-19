Founders Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. 177,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086,232. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

