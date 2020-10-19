Founders Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.99. 69,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,287. The company has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

