Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

