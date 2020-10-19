Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 142,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.