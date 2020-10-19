Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 345,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,361. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

