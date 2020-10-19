Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 11.3% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $17.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,555.39. 46,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.