Founders Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.45. 38,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

