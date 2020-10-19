Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) Head-To-Head Review

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Franco Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -89.27% -84.90% Franco Nevada 22.64% 8.30% 7.98%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Franco Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco Nevada 1 5 4 0 2.30

Franco Nevada has a consensus price target of $163.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Franco Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Franco Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -24.80 Franco Nevada $844.10 million 31.47 $344.10 million $1.82 76.57

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Corvus Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

