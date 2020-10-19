Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

FULC stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after buying an additional 68,101 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 155,213 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

