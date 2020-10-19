Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FULC opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 67.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,768,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.