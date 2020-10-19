Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.67 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002638 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Liquid, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,096.28 or 1.03560928 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,692,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,122,324 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

