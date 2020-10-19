Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Bank of America

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

