Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.70.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 171.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 275,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $14,329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

