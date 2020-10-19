GateToken Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00004278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.07 or 0.04883216 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00030858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001845 BTC.

GT is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,287,152 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

