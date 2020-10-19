GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €29.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.22 ($33.20).

G1A stock opened at €30.99 ($36.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.34 and its 200 day moving average is €27.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

