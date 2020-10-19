GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 5,953 Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury comprises 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 6.46% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 23,403.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

UST stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

