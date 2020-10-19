GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 719,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,092,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

