GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.84. 74,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

