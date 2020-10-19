GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 11.2% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,452,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.97 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.