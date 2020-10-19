GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,607,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.68. 4,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

