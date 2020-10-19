GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.73. 83,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.25. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.