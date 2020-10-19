GenWealth Group Inc. Has $13.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $57,014,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $53,683,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,296.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,768. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $187.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

