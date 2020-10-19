GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $287.29. 1,080,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,026,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

