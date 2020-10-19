GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 2,006 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKF. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $278,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $392,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKF traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $101.63. 321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

