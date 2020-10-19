GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 9,328 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,760. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

