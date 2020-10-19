GenWealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

