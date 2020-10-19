Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Hits $97,931.74

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. Giant has a total market cap of $97,931.74 and $6,393.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.63, $50.68, $7.59 and $33.89.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018419 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00125344 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007667 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005447 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00026471 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,512,885 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

