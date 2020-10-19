Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,100 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

GILD stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,674,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

