Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 442 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

