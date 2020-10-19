Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $11.50 to $10.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

