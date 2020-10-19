GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,081 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,104,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 159,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

