Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRPBF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Grupo Lala has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

