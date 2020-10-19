Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of GRPBF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Grupo Lala has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
About Grupo Lala
