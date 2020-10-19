Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,797. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

