Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,797. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit