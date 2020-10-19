Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $27,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 89,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,381,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 49,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 7,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,851. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

