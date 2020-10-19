Head-To-Head Analysis: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.48%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.33%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -11.91 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -2.99

Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -78.86% -70.68% Cabaletta Bio N/A -27.88% -21.44%

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. Its lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. The company's products under discovery-stage or preclinical development include DSG3/1-CAART for targeting pathogenic B cells in patients with mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris; MuSK-CAART for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; and FVIII-CAART for use as an adjunctive therapy targeting a subset of patients with Hemophilia A. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

