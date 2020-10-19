Head-To-Head Contrast: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) versus BEESFREE (NASDAQ:BEES)

BEESFREE (OTCMKTS:BEES) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEESFREE and Central Garden & Pet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEESFREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $2.38 billion 0.88 $92.79 million $1.60 24.04

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than BEESFREE.

Risk & Volatility

BEESFREE has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BEESFREE and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEESFREE N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 4.28% 11.16% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BEESFREE and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEESFREE 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Garden & Pet 0 0 3 0 3.00

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than BEESFREE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats BEESFREE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEESFREE

BeesFree, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing solutions for the beekeeping community worldwide. The company offers BeesVita Plus, a patent-pending composite nutritional food supplement for honey bees that enhances general health and wellbeing of honey bee's through boosting its immune and defense system; promotes brood rearing; increases adult bee population; controls Varroa and Nosema infestations; and prevents the occurrence of colony collapse disorder. It also develops Beespenser, a patent-pending automated external honey bee feeding system used to deliver BeesVita Plus. The company intends to sells its products directly to beekeepers in the United States, Europe, Argentina, and Turkey. BeesFree, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories. It also provides animal and household health and insect control products; live fishes; and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets comprising aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicides, as well as insecticide and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products that include pottery, trellises, and other wood products, as well as live plants. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company also engages in the distribution of third party products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

