Head-To-Head Survey: Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) & PlayAGS (OTCMKTS:AGS)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASNQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -26.80% -52.74% -7.66% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

This table compares PlayAGS and Jason Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $304.71 million 0.39 -$11.75 million ($0.19) -17.42 Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

PlayAGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Volatility & Risk

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PlayAGS and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 190.79%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Jason Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of Finishing, Seating, Components, and Automotive Acoustics. It produces finishing products, including industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds; supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles; manufactures engineered non-woven, fiber-based acoustical products; manufactures stamped, formed, expanded, and perforated metal components and subassemblies. Jason Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

