Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

