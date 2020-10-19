Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CL King upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.20.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $193.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
