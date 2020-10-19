Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CL King upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $193.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at $23,852,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

