Hellenic Coin Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $49,506.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,846,695 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

