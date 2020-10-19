HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0049

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $662.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.29 or 0.99999510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00126512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,913,323 coins and its circulating supply is 258,778,173 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.