Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €86.79 ($102.10).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €91.38 ($107.51) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.21.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

